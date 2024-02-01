There has been a noteworthy mainstay at Chiefs games throughout Kansas City’s 2023 season.

Taylor Swift has been a regular attendant to watch the reigning Super Bowl champions dating back to the fall. Swift became a member of the rabid fanbase when she started dating star tight end Travis Kelce, who played a big hand in leading the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl this season.

During an appearance Wednesday on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Kelce reflected on what’s been arguably the most impactful campaign of his Hall of Fame-worthy career. Included was a look back to late September when Swift attended her first Chiefs game and in turn made their relationship widely public.

“We had known each other for close to a month at that point,” Kelce said. “So, it wasn’t just an out of the blue, ‘Hey, come to the game.'”

Fast forward a little over four months, and Kelce and the Chiefs now are in position to win their third Lombardi Trophy in the last five seasons. And even though Swift has a concert scheduled in Tokyo the night before Super Sunday, the music megastar is expected to be on hand at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to watch Kansas City battle the San Francisco 49ers.