Devin McCourty Lauds Matt Patricia’s Passion, Dedication To Patriots’ Defense

FOXBORO, Mass. — An NFL team considering hiring Matt Patricia to be its next head coach might want to reach out to Devin McCourty as a reference.

The New England Patriots safety gave his defensive coordinator a glowing review Wednesday, lauding Patricia for his dedication and desire for perfection.

“I would just say for us he’s been great,” McCourty said. “I don’t know anything about what it will be or how, but I think for us as players, getting the opportunity to play under him has been great. Just his energy, his drive to be perfect, to get everything right for us. I think how much he cares about the defense and about the guys in that room. I think (he) really gets guys going, and you have a great appreciation for what he’s doing and what he’s trying to do.

Patricia’s Patriots defense led the NFL in points allowed this season even after trading away star linebacker Jamie Collins midway through. With newcomers like Chris Long and Shea McClellin and midseason additions in Eric Rowe and Kyle Van Noy playing key roles, New England surrendered just 15.6 points per game, the lowest mark by any team since 2013.

“I mean, the time he spends here, the little things he does for us I think as a defense sticks out,” McCourty said of Patricia. “I think that’s the first thing new guys, rookies, young guys learn as soon as you play under him, is really how much he cares and how much he wants to get better as a group. I think this year showed that he put a lot into it and it’s worked out well for us as a defense with him at the top leading us. We’ve just got to continue to do the things that we’ve been doing and listen to him.”

Patricia reportedly will interview for the San Diego Chargers’ and Los Angeles Rams’ head-coaching vacancies this Saturday.

