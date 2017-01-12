Isaiah Thomas Hits 3-Pointer, Celebrates By High-Fiving Floyd Mayweather

Share this:

There was a high-profile guest at TD Garden Wednesday night to see the Boston Celtics take on the Washington Wizards.

Legendary boxer and good friend of Isaiah Thomas, Floyd Mayweather, was sitting courtside to see the C’s come back to beat the Wizards 117-108.

So when Thomas hit a clutch 3-point shot late in the fourth quarter, he celebrated by high-fiving “Money” Mayweather.

This wasn’t the only exchange the two had Wednesday night. After the Celtics victory, IT gifted Mayweather his game jersey.

Thomas finished the night with 38 points, 20 of which coming in the fourth quarter.

Thumbnail photo via Mark L. Baer/USA TODAY Sports Images