Red Sox Manager John Farrell Says There’s No Timetable On Eduardo Rodriguez

The Boston Red Sox are set to have pitchers and catchers report to spring training on Feb. 14, and it is still unclear whether or not Eduardo Rodriguez will be present.

Rodriguez tweaked his knee while playing winter ball in Venezuela, where he was preparing for the upcoming World Baseball Classic. The injury was on the same knee that caused Rodriguez to miss the first two months of last season.

Red Sox manager John Farrell spoke on WEEI’s Hot Stove Show Wednesday night, and while he is hopeful that Rodriguez will be on schedule, he did not want to make any promises.

“He’s (Rodriguez) been able to do some light exercise,” Farrell told WEEI. “There’s no reason to think spring training is going to be delayed.”

Farrell also said he was pleased with the progression of Pablo Sandoval, who has looked much slimmer in recent photos. However, Farrell was clear that Sandoval’s work is not done.

“He’d (Sandoval) be the first to admit he’s got a lot of ground to make up,” Farrell told WEEI.

After pitchers and catchers report on Feb. 14, the Sox are scheduled to hold their first fill squad workout Feb. 17.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images