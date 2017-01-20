Tom Brady Deflects Donald Trump Question, Wants To ‘Talk About Football’

Share this:

Tweet







FOXBORO, Mass. — Shortly after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, Tom Brady declined to discuss his opinion on the billionaire-turned-world leader.

“I don’t have much to say,” the New England Patriots quarterback said Friday afternoon.

Trump during a speech the night before his inauguration said Brady had called him to offer his congratulations. The QB sidestepped a question about the topic.

“Did I call him?” Brady said. “Let’s talk about football.”

Patriots coach Bill Belichick responded similarly when asked about Trump earlier in the day.

“I mean really, just — we have a big game,” Belichick said.

The Patriots are preparing to host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game.

Thumbnail photo via Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via USA TODAY NETWORK