Tom Brady Spends His Sunday At Home Watching Steelers Vs. Dolphins

The New England Patriots secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC with their Week 17 win over the Miami Dolphins, and with the top seed came a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the conference playoffs.
So how did Patriots’ quarterback Tom Brady spend his Sunday away from Gillette Stadium?
The star signal-caller shared his Sunday plans with followers of his brand new Instagram account.
Brady was no doubt watching to see who the Patriots would face in next weekend’s divisional round matchup. Following the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-12 victory over the Miami Dolphins, Brady and the Pats will be facing the Houston Texans on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images
