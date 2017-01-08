Tom Brady Spends His Sunday At Home Watching Steelers Vs. Dolphins

Share this:

Tweet







The New England Patriots secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC with their Week 17 win over the Miami Dolphins, and with the top seed came a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the conference playoffs.

So how did Patriots’ quarterback Tom Brady spend his Sunday away from Gillette Stadium?

The star signal-caller shared his Sunday plans with followers of his brand new Instagram account.

Football Sunday with my girlie girl #gopats #letsgooooo A photo posted by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jan 8, 2017 at 10:36am PST

Brady was no doubt watching to see who the Patriots would face in next weekend’s divisional round matchup. Following the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-12 victory over the Miami Dolphins, Brady and the Pats will be facing the Houston Texans on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images