You Could Make A Pretty Nice Living Driving Rob Gronkowski’s Gronk Bus

The Gronk Bus can’t drive on its own, and that’s good new for those interested in a new job or making a few extra bucks on the side.
Rob Gronkowski’s party bus service posted a job advertisement on Instagram on Wednesday. According to the post, Rockstar Limo, which partnered with the New England Patriots tight end for the party buses, is hiring full and part-time employees to drive the “Yo So Fiesta” and “THE 87.”
Now for the most important part: The ad says the average pay for chauffeurs is $50,000.
Who wouldn't want to be behind the wheel of Rob Gronkowski @gronk Yo Soy Fiesta or THE 87 specialty vehicles!? Become a chauffeur today with ROCKSTAR LIMO and All Occasion Transportation! . . For more information contact: Hlibby@alloccasionlimo.com
