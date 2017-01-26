You Could Make A Pretty Nice Living Driving Rob Gronkowski’s Gronk Bus

Share this:

The Gronk Bus can’t drive on its own, and that’s good new for those interested in a new job or making a few extra bucks on the side.

Rob Gronkowski’s party bus service posted a job advertisement on Instagram on Wednesday. According to the post, Rockstar Limo, which partnered with the New England Patriots tight end for the party buses, is hiring full and part-time employees to drive the “Yo So Fiesta” and “THE 87.”

Now for the most important part: The ad says the average pay for chauffeurs is $50,000.

Sound enticing?

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images

