Adam Silver Meets With James Dolan, Charles Oakley Regarding Feud

Former New York Knicks forward Charles Oakley was ejected from Madison Square Garden and subsequently arrested on assault charges during an ugly scene on Feb. 9

Oakley, however, maintained his innocence, saying that Knicks owner James Dolan had him removed due to a history of bad feelings between the two.

With one of the NBA’s owners feuding publically with a former player, league commissioner Adam Silver decided to intervene Monday, and he had some backup.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement today regarding the situation involving Charles Oakley and Madison Square Garden pic.twitter.com/T8cmFx6tmV — NBA (@NBA) February 14, 2017

Dolan and Oakley met with Silver at the league headquarters, and His Airness, Michael Jordan, joined via phone to help try and resolve the situation.

Jordan and Oakley were teammates on the Bulls and Wizards and have remained close friends.

Only time will tell if Silver and Jordan were able to help the two men bury the hatchet.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Flynn/USA TODAY Sports Images