Nelly Chimes In On Patriots Skipping White House: ‘Love Tom Brady, But He Started It’

Everyone has an opinion about the New England Patriots and their upcoming trip to visit President Donald Trump in the White House, but you probably didn’t expect Nelly to be dropping truth bombs about it.

The St. Louis rapper, famous for some of the greatest jams of the early 2000s, appeared on FOX Sports 1’s “Undisputed” with Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe on Tuesday, and they discussed the Patriots who’ve indicated they won’t go to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl LI win. And Nelly thinks the group, which includes Martellus Bennett, Devin McCourty, Dont’a Hightower and Chris Long, has every right to “make a decision based on (their) reality of life.”

What’s more, Nelly believes quarterback Tom Brady gave everyone permission when he skipped the team’s trip to Washington, D.C. in 2015, and he said as much when Bayless suggested the Patriots should have made the decision as a team.

“You didn’t make the vote when Tom Brady — when the head of your team decided that he wasn’t going to come … if he’s not going, he’s the captain,” Nelly said. “He’s the head. He already decided. He opened this box up. Tom Brady started this. He started it. Let’s just get it out of the bag, and I’m not faulting him because I love Tom Brady, but he started it.”

Nelly added that no player is obligated to go to the White House, nor did they ask to be involved when Patriots owner Robert Kraft publicly supported Trump.

“I did my job,” Nelly said. “Going to the White House, I don’t get paid for. Going to the White House is not in my contract. I’m done. I did my job. How you look after the football season, that’s on you because you chose to go that way. As an owner, you chose to come out and say — you didn’t ask me. We didn’t make a team vote when you said ‘I support this man.’ Tom Brady didn’t — we didn’t have a team vote when you were blatantly showing that you were supporting Trump.”

Nelly certainly made it hot in there with those takes.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images