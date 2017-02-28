Skip Bayless Would Rather Play For Mike Tomlin Than Bill Belichick

Share this:

Winning apparently wouldn’t be atop Skip Bayless’ wish list if he played in the NFL.

While discussing Antonio Brown’s new four-year, $68 million contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday, Bayless made a comment that most New England Patriots fans probably found asinine: The polarizing FS1 personality said on “Undisputed” he’d rather play for Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin than Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

No, seriously.

Tomlin has had success as an NFL head coach, winning a Super Bowl title, two AFC championships and five AFC North crowns in 10 seasons with Pittsburgh. He’s advanced to the NFL playoffs seven times and owns a 103-57 regular-season record.

But Belichick is considered one of the greatest coaches of all time and is coming off his fifth Super Bowl title as head coach of the Patriots. Plus, a recent poll of draft prospects revealed that Belichick is a coach that NFL newcomers want to play for upon entering the league.

So yeah, Bayless’ stance is rather interesting, although he is the same guy who said recently that Belichick isn’t a great coach and that Tom Brady has “made Bill Belichick” in New England. Maybe we shouldn’t be all that surprised by his latest statement.

