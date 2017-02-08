Tom Brady Calls Super Bowl Parade ‘Incredible,’ Says He’s ‘Still Amped’

Share this:

Tweet







The New England Patriots celebrated their incredible Super Bowl LI victory with a parade around Boston on Tuesday.

The Patriots players, coaches and their families loaded up on duck boats and rolled around the city, showing off their now five Lombardi Trophies.

Tom Brady was a part of each Super Bowl winning team in New England, so the Patriots quarterback knows a thing or two about victory parades. Still, even in his fifth go-around, Brady gets fired up for the championship celebrations.

Brady took to Instagram on Wednesday to express his appreciation to Patriots fans for showing their support. The five-time Super Bowl champion appeared to have a blast, so much so that he’s still “amped” even a day after the fact.

🐺🐺🐺 Nailed it! Thank you to everyone who came out yesterday! That was incredible I'm still amped!!! A photo posted by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 8, 2017 at 1:50pm PST

Tom wasn’t the only Brady to enjoy himself on Tuesday. His son, Benny, showed off some killer dance moves while riding on one of the duck boats.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images