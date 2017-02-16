Tom Brady, Deflategate Saga Reportedly Getting Turned Into Movie, Book

Share this:

The past two years have been a wild ride for Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, and they reportedly soon will be able to relive it as much as they want.

In case you need a reminder, the Pats and their fans have had plenty of highs and lows since January 2014, from two Super Bowl titles to the now infamous Deflategate saga. At the center of it all has been Brady, whose two-year trek from allegedly playing with deflated footballs to Super Bowl LI MVP is being made into a movie and book, according to Deadline.

Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson, both of whom worked on “Patriots Day,” “The Finest Hours” and “The Fighter,” Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge all are working on the Brady project, according to Deadline, which also reported “the writers already have cultivated several sources inside the Patriots locker room to provide a first-hand look” at the epic Super Bowl.

Patriots fans will have to add this to their future movie itinerary, which already features a reported biopic on cornerback Malcolm Butler.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images