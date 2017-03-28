Jets’ Todd Bowles Isn’t Worried About Possible Darrelle Revis-Patriots Reunion

Share this:

Todd Bowles took the high road Tuesday at the NFL Annual Meeting when asked about cornerback Darrelle Revis, who was released last month by the New York Jets after a disappointing 2016 season.

The Jets coach expressed admiration for Revis, who’s now a free agent, and even suggested a reunion with the New England Patriots — an AFC East rival — would be “great” for the seven-time Pro Bowl pick.

Todd Bowles on the possibility of CB Darrelle Revis playing for the Patriots. "It would be great for him." — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) March 28, 2017

"I'm a big Revis fan. I have a lot of respect for the guy." – Bowles pic.twitter.com/A5ugZ0VV0T — Dan Leberfeld (@jetswhispers) March 28, 2017

Bowles on Revis: "I love the guy, I love the player. He didn't have a great season, but we didn't have a great year, either." #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) March 28, 2017

Revis, who started his career with the Jets, rejoined the organization before last season after winning a Super Bowl in his lone season with the Patriots. He was terrible upon returning despite signing a lucrative contract, though, forcing New York to cut ties with the 31-year-old.

Now, Revis’ NFL future hangs in the balance, with some suggesting he could move to safety. It’s unclear whether New England has any interest in bringing him aboard for 2017, but Patriots owner Robert Kraft seems open to the idea, although he acknowledged it’s up to head coach Bill Belichick.

