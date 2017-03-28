Jets’ Todd Bowles Isn’t Worried About Possible Darrelle Revis-Patriots Reunion

Todd Bowles took the high road Tuesday at the NFL Annual Meeting when asked about cornerback Darrelle Revis, who was released last month by the New York Jets after a disappointing 2016 season.
The Jets coach expressed admiration for Revis, who’s now a free agent, and even suggested a reunion with the New England Patriots — an AFC East rival — would be “great” for the seven-time Pro Bowl pick.
Revis, who started his career with the Jets, rejoined the organization before last season after winning a Super Bowl in his lone season with the Patriots. He was terrible upon returning despite signing a lucrative contract, though, forcing New York to cut ties with the 31-year-old.
Now, Revis’ NFL future hangs in the balance, with some suggesting he could move to safety. It’s unclear whether New England has any interest in bringing him aboard for 2017, but Patriots owner Robert Kraft seems open to the idea, although he acknowledged it’s up to head coach Bill Belichick.
Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images
