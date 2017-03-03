UFC 209 Weigh-In Live Stream: Watch Tyron Woodley Vs. Stephen Thompson Online

Share this:

The much anticpated rematch between Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson is just a day away. But before they enter the octagon at UFC 209 in Las Vegas, they’ll come face to face at the official weigh-in Friday night.

While that fight still is on, the rest of the card got a bit smaller when the scheduled fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson was cancelled after Nurmagomedov went to the hospital due to weight management issues.

As for the rest of the fighters, you can see them hit the scale live at 7 p.m. ET in the weigh-in live stream below.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images