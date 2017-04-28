NFL Draft 2017: Best Available Players For Patriots Entering Day 2

Share this:

Tweet







The New England Patriots sat on the sidelines Thursday during a wild and crazy first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. And with zero picks in the second round, either, Bill Belichick’s club isn’t scheduled to make its first pick until late Friday night.

In anticipation of Day 2, here are a few players on Nicholas Goss’ best available list who could be fits for the Patriots, with the caveat that any or all of them might be gone by the time New England goes on the clock with the 72nd overall pick.

Sidney Jones, cornerback, Washington

With Malcolm Butler now likely returning, the Patriots don’t have a pressing need at cornerback. Butler very well could leave after this season, however, and Jones was viewed as a first-round talent before he tore his Achilles at Washington’s pro day. If Jones falls to No. 72, New England could snatch him up and treat his rookie season like a de facto redshirt year.

Zach Cunningham, linebacker, Vanderbilt

The Patriots did extensive work on and with Cunningham during the pre-draft process, including having him break down film with Belichick before Vanderbilt’s pro day. The rangy, explosive linebacker was a tackling machine at Vandy and is expected to be long gone by No. 72, meaning the Patriots likely would need to trade up in order to select him.

Teez Tabor, cornerback, Florida

Again, not a huge need for the Patriots, but they’ve shown significant interest in Tabor, who once was considered a probable first-rounder but has slipped largely because of poor showings at the NFL Scouting Combine and Florida’s pro day. Tabor posted disappointing 40-yard dash times of 4.62 and 4.77 seconds, which he blamed on a tweaked hamstring. The Patriots met with the 6-foot, 199-pound corner at the combine and also brought him to Foxboro for an official top-30 visit.

Desmond King, cornerback, Iowa

Yes, King is listed as a cornerback, but he possesses the versatility to play anywhere in the secondary, with some believing he’ll be better off at safety in the NFL. A sure tackler and excellent run defender, Pro Football Focus compared him to former Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan, who signed with the Tennessee Titans in free agency last month. King, a four-year starter for Belichick bud Kirk Ferentz, also is solid in coverage, recording 14 interceptions and 24 pass breakups during his career with the Hawkeyes.

Ryan Anderson, outside linebacker, Alabama

Anderson isn’t the most athletic guy, but he was a productive pass rusher who flew under the radar playing in Alabama’s star-studded defense. Since pass rusher is the Patriots’ most glaring need entering the 2017 season, it would not be at all surprising to see them use their top pick on a player like Anderson. Auburn’s Carl Lawson, Kansas State’s Jordan Willis, Houston’s Tyus Bowser, Ohio’s Tarell Basham and Youngstown State’s Derek Rivers are other options who have yet to hear their names called.

Thumbnail photo via Jennifer Buchanan/USA TODAY Sports Images