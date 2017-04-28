Saints Could Be Out On Malcolm Butler After Drafting Marshon Lattimore

Share this:

New England Patriots fans hoping Malcolm Butler would return in 2017 might have been granted their wish.

The New Orleans Saints selected Ohio State’s Marshon Lattimore, the top available cornerback, 11th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Saints now have Lattimore and Delvin Breaux as their starting cornerbacks, lessening their need for Butler. The Saints still have the 32nd overall pick in the first round and the 42nd overall pick in the second round, so they have the capital to acquire Butler if they still covet him.

Butler is under contract with the Patriots on a one-year, first-round tender worth $3.91 million. Rumors connecting Butler and the Saints date back to early March when the NFL league year began. Butler took a visit with the Saints while he was still a restricted free agent. The Saints elected not to give up the 11th overall pick by signing him to an offer sheet.

Butler will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2017 season if he and the Patriots don’t reach a long-term contract extension first.

Butler also could still be traded to another interested team. The Houston Texans reportedly were interested in him for a second-round pick. The Texans traded up from No. 25 overall to No. 12 to take Clemson quarterback DeShaun Watson in the first round.

