NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Expected To Visit White House With Patriots On Wednesday

Share this:

Tweet







Feel free to file this news under “no duh,” but Tom Brady reportedly is expected to be in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday when the New England Patriots are honored at the White House for winning Super Bowl LI.

The Patriots quarterback is expected to attend the White House visit, “sources familiar with the planning” told Politico. Brady is longtime friends with President Donald Trump, who said the five-time Super Bowl champion gave him a congratulatory call after the 2016 presidential election win.

At least six Patriots are expected to skip the White House visit Wednesday. Defensive end Chris Long and safety Devin McCourty’s reasons are political.

Brady skipped the Patriots’ 2015 White House visit when President Barack Obama was in office, citing a family commitment. Brady attended White House ceremonies in 2002, 2004 and 2005 when President George W. Bush was in office.

Brady reportedly didn’t attend the Patriots’ first day of offseason workouts, but he’s expected back at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday.

The Patriots will be the first championship team to visit the White House under Trump’s administration.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images