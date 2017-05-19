Luke Walton Says Lakers Will Ask UCLA About LaVar Ball Before 2017 NBA Draft

Share this:

The Los Angeles Lakers are going to do their homework on Lonzo Ball.

The Lakers have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, and while the UCLA star would help elevate the Lakers on the court, the storied franchise is at least a little concerned about Ball’s outspoken father, LaVar Ball.

Lakers head coach Luke Walton went on “The Dan Patrick Show” on Friday and said the Lakers will be checking in with UCLA in regards to LaVar Ball.

“Would you ask somebody about LaVar Ball’s involvement at UCLA in regards to Lonzo Ball?” Patrick asked. “Would you ask (UCLA head coach) Steve Alford about that?”

“I wouldn’t personally,” Walton replied. “But yes, someone in our organization will, absolutely.”

LaVar Ball has been a headline machine for the past six months, and he recently came under fire for an on-air argument with Fox Sports 1’s Kristine Leahy, in which he told Leahy that “something was coming to her.”

As for whether or not LaVar Ball concerns the Lakers, Walton only is concerned with one thing.

“Right now, I’m not concerned at all,” Walton said. “I’m mostly concerned with what player can help us win more than 26 games.”

LaVar Ball has been dead set on getting his son to play for the Lakers, so much so that Lonzo reportedly might only work out for the Lakers ahead of June’s draft.

While Lonzo Ball seems destined to wear the purple and gold, the 2017 draft is littered with potential All-Stars, so the Lakers always could go a different direction if they don’t like what their research uncovers.

