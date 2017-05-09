‘NESN Around’ Podcast: Matt Harvey, Draymond Green Both Look Foolish

Share this:

It was a good weekend for some. For others, eh, not so much.

Take Matt Harvey, for instance. The New York Mets have enough problems on their hands, and now they’re picking up the pieces after suspending the polarizing pitcher for three days without pay for not showing up to Saturday’s game.

Then, there’s Draymond Green. The Golden State Warriors forward is no stranger to putting his feet near other players’ crotches, earning him a reputation as a dirty player. But now he’s putting his foot in his mouth — though he’d probably never admit he’s wrong — by slapping the “dirty” label on someone else.

Harvey and Green were among the topics discussed by NESN.com’s Ricky Doyle and Mike Cole on this week’s episode of “NESN Around,” which also featured an extensive breakdown of whether Ricky and Mike would rather party with Tom Brady at the Kentucky Derby or John Daly at Hooters.

