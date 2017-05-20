Preakness Stakes 2017: Live Results, Analysis And Highlights From Pimlico Race Course

Share this:

6:20 p.m.: The stars are starting to show up at Pimlico.

.@BelindaStronach and Academy-Award winning actor @KevinSpacey share a moment before the one we've all been waiting for. #Preakness pic.twitter.com/TIo3EDrYuX — Preakness Stakes (@PreaknessStakes) May 20, 2017

.@jtuck9 is going with the favorite, Always Dreaming. Will he keep his Triple Crown hopes alive? #Preakness WATCH: https://t.co/Ps5pqC9WO5 pic.twitter.com/6CbgCCtEFk — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) May 20, 2017

5:15 p.m.: Things are getting fun (and a bit weird) in Baltimore.

5 p.m.: Here are the latest odds:

May the odds be ever in your favor. #Preakness pic.twitter.com/yo9UEW6Icj — NBCSN (@NBCSN) May 20, 2017

Oh, and it’s time to get to a TV or live stream.

Coverage of the 142nd @PreaknessStakes continues NOW on NBC! #Preakness Watch live on NBC or stream online here: https://t.co/kvM8BIhMv8 pic.twitter.com/mdgenTBXBh — NBCSN (@NBCSN) May 20, 2017

4:30 p.m. ET: Howdy, horse racing fans. It’s finally time for the second leg of the Triple Crown — the Preakness Stakes.

Always Dreaming is the headliner at Pimlico after winning the Kentucky Derby. He will start in the fourth post position, which is considered a pretty favorable draw.

The sportsbooks have Always Dreaming pegged as the favorite in Baltimore at -125, followed by Classic Empire at +300.

You can check out all the latest odds below, via our friends at OddsShark.com.

The actual race is scheduled to happen around 6:45 p.m., so keep it here before, during and after for a look at everything going on at Pimlico.

