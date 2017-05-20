Horse Racing

Preakness Stakes 2017: Live Results, Analysis And Highlights From Pimlico Race Course

by on Sat, May 20, 2017 at 6:15PM
644

6:20 p.m.: The stars are starting to show up at Pimlico.

5:15 p.m.: Things are getting fun (and a bit weird) in Baltimore.

5 p.m.: Here are the latest odds:

Oh, and it’s time to get to a TV or live stream.

4:30 p.m. ET: Howdy, horse racing fans. It’s finally time for the second leg of the Triple Crown — the Preakness Stakes.

Always Dreaming is the headliner at Pimlico after winning the Kentucky Derby. He will start in the fourth post position, which is considered a pretty favorable draw.

The sportsbooks have Always Dreaming pegged as the favorite in Baltimore at -125, followed by Classic Empire at +300.

You can check out all the latest odds below, via our friends at OddsShark.com.

Preakness

The actual race is scheduled to happen around 6:45 p.m., so keep it here before, during and after for a look at everything going on at Pimlico.

Click to watch Preakness live stream >>

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN