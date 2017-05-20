Preakness Stakes 2017: Live Results, Analysis And Highlights From Pimlico Race Course

6:20 p.m.: The stars are starting to show up at Pimlico.
5:15 p.m.: Things are getting fun (and a bit weird) in Baltimore.
5 p.m.: Here are the latest odds:
Oh, and it’s time to get to a TV or live stream.
4:30 p.m. ET: Howdy, horse racing fans. It’s finally time for the second leg of the Triple Crown — the Preakness Stakes.
Always Dreaming is the headliner at Pimlico after winning the Kentucky Derby. He will start in the fourth post position, which is considered a pretty favorable draw.
The sportsbooks have Always Dreaming pegged as the favorite in Baltimore at -125, followed by Classic Empire at +300.
You can check out all the latest odds below, via our friends at OddsShark.com.
The actual race is scheduled to happen around 6:45 p.m., so keep it here before, during and after for a look at everything going on at Pimlico.
Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images
