What the New England Patriots lacked in a sizable draft class, they more than made up for in their haul of undrafted free agents.

The Patriots added 18 undrafted free agents as of Monday, but which players have the best shot to make an impact this season? NESN.com’s Doug Kyed and Zack Cox broke it down on this week’s episode of “The Football Word.” Watch the clip above.

Thumbnail photo via Austin Humphreys/The Coloradoan via USA TODAY Sports Images