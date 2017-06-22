James Dolan’s Band Scheduled To Perform While Knicks Pick In NBA Draft

Share this:

James Dolan doesn’t exactly have the greatest relationship with New York Knicks fans at the moment, and his whereabouts Thursday night might not help the matter.

The Knicks reportedly are shopping young star Kristaps Porzingis ahead of the 2017 NBA Draft, which means the team has some big decisions to make Thursday night that could alter the course of the franchise for years to come. That seems like something the team’s owner would be interested in, right?

Well, Dolan and his band, JD & The Straight Shot, have different plans, as they are scheduled to perform at City Winery New York City on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET, according to the band’s website, and the show has an estimated end time of 10 p.m.

Dolan had a rough season, as his Knicks once again failed to reach the playoffs, and he also got into a disastrous public dispute with former Knick Charles Oakley.

And this can’t possibly help matters.

