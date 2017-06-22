NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Still Targeting Paul George Or Jimmy Butler

Share this:

The Minnesota Timberwolves apparently are very active ahead of the 2017 NBA Draft.

While much of the focus Thursday has been on the Boston Celtics’ reported pursuit of New York Knicks young star Kristaps Porzingis, the T-Wolves also reportedly are looking into acquiring a star of their own.

Minnesota continues to show interest in landing Paul George or Jimmy Butler, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 22, 2017

Both the Indiana Pacers’ Paul George and Chicago Bulls’ Jimmy Butler have been popular topics in trade rumors over the past few days, and Minnesota has been one of the teams reportedly interested in the stars.

The T-Wolves also reportedly are shopping the No. 7 overall pick, so it could be a very interesting night for Minnesota.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images