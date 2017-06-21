NBA Rumors Live: Latest News, Updates, Trade Chatter Before 2017 Draft

Share this:

8:45 a.m. ET: The days leading up to the NBA draft typically are eventful, as rumors tend to dominate headlines, but this year has absolutely been insane so far. It’s hard to remember a year in which there were so many rumblings several days before the actual draft.

There were a couple of notable trades Tuesday. The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly traded D’Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov to the Brooklyn Nets for Brook Lopez and the 27th pick in Thursday’s draft, and the Atlanta Hawks reportedly traded Dwight Howard to the Charlotte Hornets in a deal that featured several players and draft picks. Both deals came on the heels of the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers completing a trade Monday in which the teams swapped first-round picks (the C’s moved back to No. 3 while the Sixers moved up to No. 1).

All of this is pretty crazy, right? Well, it’s really just the beginning.

The real fun has been with rumors, as Jimmy Butler, Paul George, Kristaps Porzingis and DeAndre Jordan are among the NBA stars being floated around in non-stop trade speculation. Even LeBron James’ future beyond next season hangs in the balance, which could have ramifications for Kyrie Irving, the Cleveland Cavaliers and, by extension, the NBA as a whole.

It’s a lot to consume, obviously, so we decided to hook you all up with a one-stop shop for Wednesday’s latest news, developments, rumblings and everything you passionate hoop heads ever could want a day out from the 2017 NBA Draft. Stick around, why don’t you?

