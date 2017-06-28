NESN Around: NBA Free Agency 2017 Rapid Fire As Offseason Rumors Swirl

Share this:

The NBA offseason sure is entertaining. But is it the best offseason in sports?

NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Ricky Doyle don’t believe so, although both acknowledged on this week’s episode of “NESN Around” that it should be an interesting summer across the NBA.

In addition to giving their picks for which sport has the best offseason, Mike and Ricky made their rapid fire predictions for where four big-name free agents — Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, Gordon Hayward and Kyle Lowry — will land when the dust settles.

They also shared their thoughts on Ice Cube’s BIG3 basketball league, with each providing a three-man expansion team they’d like to enter into the 3-on-3 madness, and broke down a UFC fighter pooping herself in the octagon … no, seriously.

Check it all out in the video above.

*This podcast was recorded Tuesday, before Chris Paul was traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Houston Rockets

