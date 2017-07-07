LaVar Ball Responds To Joel Embiid Call-Out With Hilariously Dumb Takes

Share this:

There are three certainties in life: Death, taxes and LaVar Ball running his mouth.

Ball’s latest dispense of hot air came at the expense of Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid, who explicitly expressed his disdain for the father of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball in a recent Instagram video.

TMZ Sports put a camera in front of Ball on Friday seeking a response to Embiid’s comments, and boy, did Ball give one.

“The reason he said that? He’s got three words,” Ball told TMZ Sports. “His vocabulary is limited. You’ve got to use cuss words when don’t have no intellect. He’s not intelligent at all. He’s worried about me? He should be worried about playing.”

Ball then dropped this line for the ages:

“I’ve got 3 words for him: Can’t. Play. At. All. Oh shoot, that’s four.”

Sigh.

The loudmouthed leader of the Ball clan fit several more insults into the interview, predicting Embiid will just get hurt again this season and referring to the 23-year-old — who averaged 20.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game as a rookie last season — as “small change.”

Of course, Embiid isn’t the only NBA player who doesn’t care for Ball or his son. Let’s just hope Lonzo can back up his father’s smack talk on the court.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images