LeBron James Welcomes Derrick Rose To Cavs With Emoji-Filled Tweet

The Cleveland Cavaliers have had a tumultuous offseason, but LeBron James appears to be excited about their latest move.

The Cavs reportedly agreed to a one-year, $2.1 million deal with point guard Derrick Rose on Monday, and after the deal was reached, James gave his approval of the move on Twitter.

🌹 🌹 🌹🌹🌹 Let's Rock G!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 24, 2017

The Cavs, of course, have to figure out what to do with star point Kyrie Irving, who reportedly has asked to be traded to a short list of teams where he can be the focal point of the offense. The star guard reportedly wants to step out of James’ shadow and “King James” reportedly is ready for the deal to be made.

Rose, the 2011 NBA MVP, played with the New York Knicks last season and averaged 18 points per game while shooting 47 percent from the field.

Rose could be a nice piece off the bench for Cleveland, but if the Cavs’ plan is to have Rose replace Irving then there’s a chance their run of consecutive NBA Finals appearances could be coming to an end.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images