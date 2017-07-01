NBA Free Agency 2017 Live: Latest Rumors, News, Updates From Around The League

Share this:

It’s that time of year, folks. NBA free agency finally is upon us.

It’s just after midnight on the East Coast, making it fair game for players and teams to discuss free-agent deals. There are a few superstar players available on the open market this summer, most notably Blake Griffin and Gordon Hayward, and it should be very interesting to see who winds up where.

Keep it right here at NESN.com for NBA free agent rumors, updates, meetings, signings or trades. All times are Eastern.

12:00 a.m.: There wasn’t much of a doubt that Stephen Curry would stay with the Golden State Warriors, and it looks like The Dubs will be paying the star guard handsomely.

League sources indicate that the Warriors and Stephen Curry are on course to strike their five-year, $201 mil "supermax" deal after midnight — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) July 1, 2017

12:00 a.m.: The Milwaukee Brewers acquired Tony Snell in a trade with a Chicago Bulls back in October, and they reportedly will be keeping the swingman around for a few more years.

Sources: Tony Snell has agreed to 4-year, $46M deal — $44M guaranteed — to return to Milwaukee. Player option… https://t.co/2KNELDMrdS — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2017

12:00 a.m.: The Minnesota Timberwolves were in need of a point guard after agreeing to trade Ricky Rubio to the Utah Jazz. It looks like they found their man in Jeff Teague.

Free agent Jeff Teague has agreed to a 3-year, $57M deal with Minnesota, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/fgvUnhATgH — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2017

12:00 a.m.: It’s rare for homegrown players to leave the San Antonio Spurs and Patty Mills’ new reported deal furthers that trend.

Free agent Patty Mills has agreed to a 4-year, $50M deal to stay with San Antonio, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/K9ZzMOnDzR — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2017

12:08 a.m.: It looks like a George Hill reunion with the San Antonio Spurs isn’t in the cards.

Sources: George Hill, Spurs discussions broke off. Denver and New York have so far made initial contact with Hill, one of top PGs on market. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2017

12:10 a.m.: The Golden State Warriors might lose out on Andre Iguodala, but they’re making sure they keep at least one of their key reserves.

Golden State, Shaun Livingston reach agreement on 3-years, $24 million, league sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2017

12:11 a.m.: The Philadelphia 76ers need a veteran to help groom their crop of young talent, and it appears they’re targeting one of the league’s best sharpshooters.

Free agent JJ Redick is meeting with the 76ers, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/pRKukjMkON — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2017

12:13 a.m.: The Cleveland Cavaliers already have a veteran-laden roster, but that apparently isn’t stopping them from going after an aging big man.

#Cavs have expressed interest, may attempt to meet with #Grizzlies free agent PF Zach Randolph, sources say. #NBA — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) July 1, 2017

12:42 a.m.: The Philadephia 76ers aren’t putting all of their eggs in J.J. Redick’s basket.

Source: If PHI can't sign JJ Redick, they will move on to potential offer sheets for Kentavious Caldwell Pope and/or Otto Porter. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 1, 2017

12:43 a.m.: The Golden State Warriors reportedly have a backup plan if Andre Iguodala signs elsewhere.

