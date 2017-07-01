NBA Free Agency 2017 Live: Latest Rumors, News, Updates From Around The League

It’s that time of year, folks. NBA free agency finally is upon us.
It’s just after midnight on the East Coast, making it fair game for players and teams to discuss free-agent deals. There are a few superstar players available on the open market this summer, most notably Blake Griffin and Gordon Hayward, and it should be very interesting to see who winds up where.
Keep it right here at NESN.com for NBA free agent rumors, updates, meetings, signings or trades. All times are Eastern.
12:00 a.m.: There wasn’t much of a doubt that Stephen Curry would stay with the Golden State Warriors, and it looks like The Dubs will be paying the star guard handsomely.
12:00 a.m.: The Milwaukee Brewers acquired Tony Snell in a trade with a Chicago Bulls back in October, and they reportedly will be keeping the swingman around for a few more years.
12:00 a.m.: The Minnesota Timberwolves were in need of a point guard after agreeing to trade Ricky Rubio to the Utah Jazz. It looks like they found their man in Jeff Teague.
12:00 a.m.: It’s rare for homegrown players to leave the San Antonio Spurs and Patty Mills’ new reported deal furthers that trend.
12:08 a.m.: It looks like a George Hill reunion with the San Antonio Spurs isn’t in the cards.
12:10 a.m.: The Golden State Warriors might lose out on Andre Iguodala, but they’re making sure they keep at least one of their key reserves.
12:11 a.m.: The Philadelphia 76ers need a veteran to help groom their crop of young talent, and it appears they’re targeting one of the league’s best sharpshooters.
12:13 a.m.: The Cleveland Cavaliers already have a veteran-laden roster, but that apparently isn’t stopping them from going after an aging big man.
12:42 a.m.: The Philadephia 76ers aren’t putting all of their eggs in J.J. Redick’s basket.
12:43 a.m.: The Golden State Warriors reportedly have a backup plan if Andre Iguodala signs elsewhere.
