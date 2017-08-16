Here’s How Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Reacted To Yankees Fan’s Viral Video

Rafael Devers crushed the hearts of New York Yankees fans everywhere Sunday when he launched a game-tying home run to left center field off a 103-mph fastball from closer Aroldis Chapman.

Devers’ blast stunned what had been a raucous Yankee Stadium crowd, and it shattered one fan in particular, who shared his range of emotions on the internet after the Boston Red Sox’s 10-inning victory.

The video instantly blew up on social media, and Devers himself got a glimpse of his handy work after the victory.

“It was a good feeling,” Devers said, per WEEI. “When I got back to the clubhouse I saw the video. I was like, ‘Oh shoot, he thought they won.’ It was funny.”

The Red Sox rookie admitted he has seen the video at least 10 times already, and might be up for meeting the viral video star.

Devers has been tearing the cover off the baseball of late, and if the first few weeks of his career are any indication, he could be tormenting Yankees fans for quite some time.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images