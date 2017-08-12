Patriot Fans Who Took Photo With Roger Goodell Tell Critics ‘Get Over It’

Josh Bisson and John Miller don’t believe they should be exiled from New England Patriots nation for standing too close to Roger Goodell.

Bisson and Miller are two of the three New England Patriots fans who posed for a photo with the NFL commissioner Thursday at Gillette Stadium. After NFL public relations’ Brian McCarthy shared the photo Twitter, many Patriots fans reacted angrily most likely due to Goodell’s treatment of New England quarterback Tom Brady and the Patriots organization during the Deflategate saga.

However, Bisson and Miller told Boston.com Nicole Yang on Saturday the backlash is overblown.

“It’s a photo,” Miller said. “People can get over it. It’s a photo.”

Here’s Bisson’s explanation of their brief encounter with Goodell transpired.

“He asked us how our seats were,” Bisson said. “We had like 15 seconds of normal stadium talk before he asked if we wanted to take a quick picture.

“We were obviously not going to beat the guy up, but we know everybody wanted us to. Everyone can say what they want to say, but they weren’t in the situation themselves. It’s easy for someone to say, ‘Oh I would’ve punched him,’ or ‘I would’ve thrown my beer on him,’ but when you’re actually in the situation, it’s totally different.

“I don’t really have any negative feelings. It’s easy to say something behind someone’s back, but the past is the past. We won the revenge tour, he had to hand over the trophies, and I think that kind of buries it. If we didn’t win, it might be a different story.”

They kind of have a point.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@NFLprguy