Who On Patriots’ 90-Man Roster Is A Lock To Last For Regular Season?

If nothing else, the Patriots’ preseason opener hinted at which players have the most solid standing on New England’s 90-man roster.

Those who were in uniform but didn’t play Thursday night all have a more-than-solid shot at cracking the Patriots’ 53-man roster. And anyone who did see action at Gillette Stadium probably should wait to extend any leases until Sept. 2, when teams must trim their rosters from 90 players to 53.

We sorted the Patriots’ 90-man roster into locks, near-locks, roster bubble players and longshots. See which 38 players we’re guaranteeing will make the Patriots’ 53-man roster (barring injury, of course).

LOCKS (38)

QB Tom Brady

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

RB Rex Burkhead

RB Mike Gillislee

RB James White

WR Danny Amendola

WR Brandin Cooks

WR Julian Edelman

WR Chris Hogan

WR Malcolm Mitchell

WR Matthew Slater

TE Dwayne Allen

TE Rob Gronkowski

C David Andrews

OT Marcus Cannon

OT Antonio Garcia

OL Shaq Mason

OT Nate Solder

OL Joe Thuney

DT Alan Branch

DT Malcolm Brown

DE Trey Flowers

DT Lawrence Guy

DE Derek Rivers

DT Vincent Valentine

DE Deatrich Wise

LB Dont’a Hightower

LB Kyle Van Noy

CB Malcolm Butler

SS Patrick Chung

SS Nate Ebner

CB Stephon Gilmore

FS Duron Harmon

FS Devin McCourty

CB Eric Rowe

P Ryan Allen

LS Joe Cardona

K Stephen Gostkowski

— These were fairly easy. The only name we briefly struggled with was Vincent Valentine. But he was the Patriots’ No. 3 defensive tackle last season and didn’t play in the team’s first preseason game. We’ll give him the lock.

NEAR-LOCKS (11)

QB Jacoby Brissett

FB James Develin

RB Dion Lewis

OT Cameron Fleming

OL Ted Karras

DE Kony Ealy

LB David Harris

LB Brandon King

LB Harvey Langi

LB Shea McClellin

CB Jonathan Jones

— These are players that would make us say “wow” if we saw their names released on the transaction wire, but they’re not quite stone-cold locks for which we’re willing to put our name on the line.

— Brissett, Lewis, Fleming, Karras, Ealy, King, Langi and Jones all played in New England’s first preseason game. McClellin was injured and didn’t suit up. Develin and Harris are the only players above who did not play.

— You could make a strong case that Develin is a lock, but the Patriots always could determine they don’t need a fullback.

— Most of the above players have a player at the same position listed below in the “bubble” category.

BUBBLE PLAYERS (19)

RB Brandon Bolden

RB D.J. Foster

WR Austin Carr

WR Devin Lucien

TE Jacob Hollister

TE James O’Shaughnessy

OT Conor McDermott

OT LaAdrian Waddle

DT Adam Butler

DE Geneo Grissom

LB Jonathan Freeny

LB Elandon Roberts

CB Justin Coleman

CB Cyrus Jones

CB D.J. Killings

CB Kenny Moore

SS Jordan Richards

FS Jason Thompson

SS Damarius Travis

— Since there are 49 players on the lock and near-lock lists, most of these players have poor odds of making the 53-man roster. But there’s a shot, and a few of these names absolutely will slip through.

— Because of the Patriots’ lack of depth at the position, Richards might have been on the near-lock list before Thursday night, but he’s a safety who struggles in deep and one-on-one coverage. He has to be in the bubble category.

— It might be surprising to see Roberts on his list, but he and Harris both are early-down linebackers who don’t contribute on special teams. It would be slightly surprising if both made the roster.

LONGSHOTS (22)

RB LeShun Daniels

FB Glenn Gronkowski

WR Cody Hollister

WR K.J. Maye

WR Tony Washington

TE Sam Cotton

TE Matt Lengel

OL Cole Croston

OL Jamil Douglas

OL James Ferentz

OT Andrew Jelks

OL Jason King

OL Max Rich

DT Josh Augusta

DE Keionta Davis

DT Woodrow Hamilton

DE Caleb Kidder

DT Darius Kilgo

LB Trevor Bates

LB Brooks Ellis

FS David Jones

CB Will Likely

— A few of these guys could shoot up to the bubble category with a strong end of the summer. Cotton, Lengel and Hamilton were the closest to making the cut. We haven’t seen Davis yet, but he came highly touted out of Chattanooga before an injury prevented him from being signed as an undrafted free agent until Friday.

