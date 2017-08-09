Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineup: Rafael Devers Out For First Time Since Debut

Rafael Devers will take a seat for the first time since making his major league debut July 25.

Devers is out of the lineup Wednesday as the Boston Red Sox play the second game of their quick two-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Eduardo Nunez, who’s been on fire since joining the Red Sox before the Major League Baseball non-waiver trade deadline, will play third base in Devers’ absence and bat leadoff for the second straight night.

Dustin Pedroia was activated from the 10-day disabled list before Tuesday’s game and served as the Red Sox’s designated hitter in their 2-0 win. He’ll hit the bench Wednesday with Brock Holt filling Pedroia’s usual role at second base. Hanley Ramirez will DH after missing the last three games with an oblique issue.

The Red Sox enter Wednesday’s game having won seven straight.

Wednesday’s complete lineups are below.

RED SOX (64-49)

Eduardo Nunez, 3B

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Brock Holt, 2B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Rick Porcello, RHP (5-14, 4.70 ERA)

RAYS (58-56)

Corey Dickerson, LF

Lucas Duda, DH

Evan Longoria, 3B

Logan Morrison, 1B

Steven Souza Jr., RF

Brad Miller, 2B

Wilson Ramos, C

Mallex Smith, CF

Adeiny Hechavarria, SS

Jake Odorizzi, RHP (6-4, 4.47 ERA)

