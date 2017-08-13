Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineup: Chris Sale Looks To Grab 15th Win Of Season

The Boston Red Sox responded from their devastating loss to the New York Yankees on Friday night by bludgeoning their American League East rival 10-5 Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

Now, Boston will send Chris Sale to the mound to try and secure a series win and stretch its lead in the AL East to 5.5 games.

Sale is 0-1 with a 1.15 ERA against the Yankees this season, but he can become Major League Baseball’s second 15-game winner with a victory Sunday. For his career, Sale is 4-2 with a 1.17 ERA against the “Bronx Bombers,” and the current Yankees are a combined 19-for-96 in their career against the Red Sox ace.

Andrew Benintendi, who crushed two three-run home runs Saturday, will hit third and play left field, as he looks to continue his red-hot August that has seen him hit .484 with four home runs and 11 RBIs in eight games.

Boston’s other rookie phenom, Rafael Devers, will begin the game on the bench, as Eduardo Nunez will man the hot corner and lead off for Boston. Hanley Ramirez will make a cameo at first base and hit cleanup, while Chris Young takes over the designated hitter duties and will hit in the No. 5 hole.

The Red Sox will be opposed by Yankees rookie Jordan Montgomery, who will make the start despite being hit in the head with a ball during batting practice Saturday.

Here are the complete lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox vs. Yankees game.

RED SOX (66-50)

Eduardo Nunez, 3B

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Hanley Ramirez, 1B

Chris Young, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Brock Holt, 2B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Chris Sale, LHP (14-4, 2.57 ERA)

YANKEES (61-54)

Brett Garnder, LF

Aaron Hicks, CF

Aaron Judge, RF

Gary Sanchez, DH

Todd Frazier, 3B

Didi Gregorius, SS

Chase Headley, 1B

Ronald Torreyes, 2B

Austin Romine, C

Jordan Montgomery, LHP (7-6, 4.05 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Bruce Kluckhohn/USA TODAY Sports Images