Red Sox Wrap: Boston Blasts Two Home Runs In 4-1 Win Over White Sox

The Boston Red Sox have been taking care of business in their series against the lowly Chicago Whites Sox.

The Red Sox, who currently reside in first place in the American League East, defeated Chicago 4-1 Saturday at Fenway Park to grab their third straight win over last-place White Sox and fifth consecutive win overall.

Boston tallied just five hits, but two of them left the ballpark, and starter Drew Pomeranz did the rest, recording his fifth straight win.

The Red Sox improved to 62-49, while the White Sox fell to 41-67.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Power.

The Red Sox’s runs came via the long ball, as both Andrew Benintendi and Jackie Bradley Jr. launched two-run home runs to lead Boston.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Craig Kimbrel slammed the door in the ninth inning.

Kimbrel opened the ninth by hitting Leury Garcia, but the All-Star closer buckled down to earn the save.

ON THE BUMP

— Pomeranz showed once again why he’s been one of Boston’s most reliable starters during the 2017 Major League Baseball season. The left-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing one run on seven hits while striking out eight and walking one.

The White Sox got to the Red Sox lefty early when Tim Anderson smoked the second pitch of the game onto the Green Monster to give Chicago a one-run lead.

But Pomeranz stymied the White Sox from that point forward in what was yet another quality outing. The left-hander was able to locate his pitches effectively and used his devastating curveball to handcuff the White Sox’s offense for the majority of the night.

He was lifted with one out in the seventh inning after giving up singles to Adam Engel and Alen Hanson.

— Blaine Boyer relieved Pomeranz and quickly got Anderson to line into an inning-ending double play. The righty also tossed a scoreless eighth inning.

— Kimbrel pitched a scoreless ninth inning.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Benintendi gave the Red Sox a lead when he tattooed a cutter into the right field seats for a two-run home run. It was Benintendi’s 13th blast of the season and gave Boston a one-run lead.

— The Red Sox used the long ball again in the second when Bradley smashed a 2-2 breaking ball over the bullpen for a two-run homer. The round-tripper gave the Red Sox a three-run lead.

— Mitch Moreland went 1-for-3 with a run scored.

— Benintendi went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a walk.

— Mookie Betts went 1-for-4 with a double.

— Rafael Devers went 0-for-3 with a strikeout.

TWEET OF THE NIGHT

Pomeranz has been on a roll for the past two months.

Drew Pomeranz has a 2.61 ERA (24 ER, 82 2/3 IP) over past 14 starts. That's since the start after the Oakland dugout argument w/ Farrell — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) August 6, 2017

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will conclude their four-game series with the White Sox on Sunday afternoon. Doug Fister will take the hill for Boston and will be opposed by Mike Pelfrey for Chicago. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 135 p.m. ET.

