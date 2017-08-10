Seth Meyers Takes Shot At Browns In Joke About Patriots’ New Airplanes

Even when the Cleveland Browns have nothing to do with a story, they still find a way to be the punchline.

The New England Patriots made headlines this week when ESPN reported that the team had become the first NFL franchise to purchase its own airplanes — two of them, in fact. Seth Meyers, host of “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” apparently thought this offered the perfect opportunity to take yet another shot at the NFL’s proverbial punching bag.

“The New England Patriots have become the first NFL team to buy their own planes to fly to games, while the Cleveland Browns have been downgraded to the overhead bin on Spirit Airlines,” Meyers joked. Watch the full segment in the video below:

While Meyers did graduate high school in New Hampshire, he’s actually a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan, so it makes sense he’d take a shot at his favorite team’s AFC North rival.

The Patriots on Tuesday acknowledged the acquisition of the planes, which the team are calling “airkrafts.”

While Meyers gag was kind of funny, the best quip about the Pats’ planes definitely was made by the Cleveland Indians.