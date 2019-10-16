Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Rams kept the world of Twitter busy Tuesday night.

Los Angeles first traded cornerback Marcus Peters to the Baltimore Ravens after Aqib Talib was placed on injured reserve. But who would take the place of Peters?

Jalen Ramsey.

The cornerback was traded to the Rams from the Jacksonville Jaguars for two first-round picks. But it wasn’t the trade news that sent Twitter into an uproar. It was ESPN’s Adam Schefter’s tweet that called Ramsey “the best CB in the game.”

Jalen Ramsey didn’t miss a paycheck….and got what he wanted. Jacksonville gets back a haul of picks. Rams get the best CB in the game. Win-win-win. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2019

So naturally, Twitter was quick to come to New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore’s defense, who many believe is the NFL’s best corner.

Did Gilmore die? — Brock (@BrockOgami) October 15, 2019

They traded for Gilmore too? — Zac Collins (@zaccollins1986) October 15, 2019

Gilmore is better than Ramsey in literally every man to man CB statistic since 2017 — El Capitãn Dom (@DomGonzo12) October 15, 2019

Stephon Gilmore didn’t get traded… — Brian Hines (@iambrianhines) October 15, 2019

That’s not Gilmore Adam — Austin Whittel 🎃(smart, intelligent pats fan) (@Austin_Whittel) October 15, 2019

WAIT WHY DID THE RAMS GET STEPHON GILMORE??? — Trey, a Sad Pats fan✨ (@TreyFromNE) October 15, 2019

That’s a weird way to spell Gilmore — Prime Rohan Davey (@DaveyRohan) October 15, 2019

The best corner in the game plays for New England — who gone stop AD ? 𓅓𓅓 (@kobestxn) October 15, 2019

Gilmore still on the pats bud — Matt 🇺🇸☘️ (@ShowtimeNKeal) October 16, 2019

Rams didn’t get Gilmore tho ?? — javier 😪 (@iExecuteOrdr66) October 15, 2019

Gilmore left? — Aaron (@Aaron__Gabriel) October 15, 2019

The Rams look to end their three-game winning streak when they take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

