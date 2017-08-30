Between The Tackles: Why Replacing Julian Edelman Will Be Team Effort

How will the New England Patriots replace Julian Edelman? Not with one person.

On this week’s episode of “Between the Tackles,” NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava, Zack Cox and Darren Hartwell went deep on the fallout of Edelman’s season-ending ACL tear, breaking down which New England Patriots players will need to step up in the wide receiver’s absence.

They also previewed Thursday’s preseason finale between the Patriots and New York Giants, which will showcase several roster battles that still have not been settled. The episode concludes with an interview with Gary Myers of the New York Daily News, whose new book “My First Coach: Inspiring Stories of NFL Quarterbacks and Their Dads” hit stores last week.

Watch the full show in the player above.

