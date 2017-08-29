Browns Hilariously Troll Patriots, Tom Brady With This SI Cover Joke

Tom Brady is getting a lot of attention for being the man on the cover of this week’s Sports Illustrated NFL preview issue.

But the New England Patriots quarterback is far from the only player on the cover, something the Cleveland Browns pointed out in hilarious fashion.

As a matter of fact, Brady is joined by 31 other players, one from each NFL franchise. But the only one who really matters is Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas who, according to SI, is one of many people in the NFL who have a “Patriots problem.”

Take a look at this perfect tweet that the Browns sent out Tuesday:

Well done, Browns. Well done.

To be fair, since SI is sending out regional covers, there actually are four cover men for this week’s issue: Brady, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt and Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson.

But (spoiler alert) SI only picked one team to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at season’s end: the Patriots.

