Julian Edelman To Have MRI Saturday; Patriots Reportedly Suspect ACL Tear

The New England Patriots suspect wide receiver Julian Edelman tore his ACL on Friday night in their preseason game with the Detroit Lions, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Edelman will have an MRI on his right knee Saturday to definitively determine the severity of the injury, a source with knowledge of the situation told NESN.com. A torn ACL would end Edelman’s season.

Bill Belichick said after the Patriots’ 30-28 win over the Lions that he had no update on Edelman.

Edelman suffered the injury during an 18-yard reception early in the first quarter Friday. Edelman twisted his leg while cutting after the catch before going to the turf and clutching his right knee. He limped to the sideline and was examined in a medical tent before being carted to the locker room. Edelman later was carted to the team buses.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images