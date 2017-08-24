LeBron James Blasts Fans For Burning Isaiah Thomas Jerseys After Trade

LeBron James is sticking up for his newest sidekick.

Following the shocking trade that sent Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics and Isaiah Thomas to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, some Celtics fans inexplicably burned their Thomas jerseys. And although jersey burning unfortunately has become a trend lately, the burning of Thomas’ uniform is particularly mind-boggling, as he had no say in being moved to Cleveland.

LeBron James saw the clips, and he took Twitter on Thursday not just to defend his new teammate, but also Gordon Hayward, who saw his jersey torched by some Utah Jazz fans after he signed with the Celtics.

The burning of the jersey thing is getting ridiculous now! The man was traded. What do u not understand? & played in a game after ….. — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

sister tragic death. Gordon Hayward paid he's dues as well and decided to do what's best for him and family. Put in the work, got better…. — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

Became an All-Star, etc!! If these guys weren't good, u guys would be the first to say "get them up out of here". Man beat it! When "we"…. — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

decide to do what best for us it's "cowardly" "traitor", etc but when it's on the other side it's "business" huh!?!? Ooh ok. Man do….. — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

what u feel is best for your profession, love, family, happiness and continue to #StriveForGreatness🚀 #Salute — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

Obviously, James ventured into rant territory here, but the point he’s making is correct. Plus, if anyone can speak to what it’s like seeing their jersey in flames, it’s “King James.”

Thomas’ former teammates also didn’t like what they saw, including Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, who called the jersey burning “pathetic.”

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images