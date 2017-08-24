LeBron James Blasts Fans For Burning Isaiah Thomas Jerseys After Trade

LeBron James is sticking up for his newest sidekick.
Following the shocking trade that sent Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics and Isaiah Thomas to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, some Celtics fans inexplicably burned their Thomas jerseys. And although jersey burning unfortunately has become a trend lately, the burning of Thomas’ uniform is particularly mind-boggling, as he had no say in being moved to Cleveland.
LeBron James saw the clips, and he took Twitter on Thursday not just to defend his new teammate, but also Gordon Hayward, who saw his jersey torched by some Utah Jazz fans after he signed with the Celtics.
Obviously, James ventured into rant territory here, but the point he’s making is correct. Plus, if anyone can speak to what it’s like seeing their jersey in flames, it’s “King James.”
Thomas’ former teammates also didn’t like what they saw, including Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, who called the jersey burning “pathetic.”
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
