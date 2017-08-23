Patriots Practice Report: Rex Burkhead Among Seven Players Absent

FOXBORO, Mass. — The same seven New England Patriots players who missed Tuesday’s practice were absent Wednesday, as well.

Running back Rex Burkhead, tackle Tony Garcia, linebacker Shea McClellin, tight end Matt Lengel, defensive end Derek Rivers and wide receivers Malcolm Mitchell and Matthew Slater all were not spotted during the Patriots’ final practice before they boarded a plane to Detroit.

As was the case Tuesday, defensive ends Deatrich Wise and Geneo Grissom warmed up with the team before retiring to a separate field for conditioning work. Defensive end Keionta Davis and offensive lineman Andrew Jelks joined them there.

Wise and Grissom wore helmets and shells, while Davis and Jelks, neither of whom have practiced yet this summer, wore shorts and T-shirts.

Linebacker Elandon Roberts shed the red non-contact jersey he wore Tuesday. Special teamer Brandon King sported a red jersey both days.

Linebacker Dont’a Hightower, who was removed from the physically unable to perform list Tuesday, again practiced with the defensive linemen/ends during the brief portion of the session that was open to the media.

Dont'a Hightower is working with the defensive line/ends again today. pic.twitter.com/Mi0IIQaERC — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 23, 2017

The Patriots will take on the Detroit Lions this Friday night in their third preseason game.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images