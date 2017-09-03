Four Patriots Snagged Off Waivers After 53-Man Roster Cutdown

It seems the rest of the NFL believed the New England Patriots had a loaded roster.

The Patriots had four players claimed by other teams off of waivers, the most in the NFL. The New Orleans Saints claimed rookie wide receiver Austin Carr, the Buffalo Bills snagged rookie offensive tackle Conor McDermott, the Indianapolis Colts grabbed rookie cornerback Kenny Moore and the Jacksonville Jaguars added tight end James O’Shaughnessy.

Carr and Moore were signed by the Patriots as undrafted free agents this spring. McDermott was selected by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. The Patriots traded a fifth-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs during the draft for O’Shaughnessy and a sixth-round pick.

It’s likely all four players would have been signed to the Patriots’ practice squad if they had cleared waivers. Moore believed he had cleared waivers and was making plans to join the Patriots’ practice squad.

