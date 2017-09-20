Patriots Injury Report: Rob Gronkowski Actually Doesn’t Practice

FOXBORO, Mass. — It turns out New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski didn’t practice Wednesday, despite reporters seeing him on the field in the afternoon.

Gronkowski didn’t participate in practice with a groin injury. He was one of three players who didn’t practice. The Patriots also had nine players limited in the session.

Here’s the full injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

RB Rex Burkhead (ribs)

OT Marcus Cannon (ankle/concussion)

TE Rob Gronkowski (groin)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Danny Amendola (concussion/knee)

WR Phillip Dorsett (knee)

CB Stephon Gilmore (groin)

LB Dont’a Hightower (knee)

WR Chris Hogan (knee)

LB Elandon Roberts (thumb)

CB Eric Rowe (groin)

WR Matthew Slater (hamstring)

DT Vincent Valentine (knee)

Valentine, Amendola, Hightower and Slater returned to practice this week.

Burkhead, Gronkowski, Dorsett, Gilmore, Hogan, Roberts and Rowe are new to the injury report. Cannon’s concussion also is new. He was slated to block Houston Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt for most of Sunday’s Week 2 matchup.

