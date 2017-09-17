Tom Brady Hopes Colin Kaepernick Signs With NFL Team: ‘He’s Certainly Qualified’

We’ve reached the second Sunday of the NFL regular season, and Colin Kaepernick still does not have a job. Tom Brady hopes that changes soon.

The New England Patriots quarterback said in an interview with “CBS This Morning” that aired Saturday he wants to see Kaepernick, who has been a free agent since opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March, back in the league.

“I sure hope so,” Brady said. “I’ve always watched him and admired him, the way that he’s played he was a great young quarterback. He came to our stadium and beat us and took his team to the Super Bowl.

“He accomplished a lot in the pros as a player. And he’s certainly qualified, and I hope he gets a shot.”

The game Brady was referring to was a 2012 matchup between the Patriots and 49ers in which Kaepernick led San Francisco to a 41-34 victory at Gillette Stadium.

Kaepernick completed just 14 passes in that game, but four of them went for touchdowns. He went on to start XLVII later that season, losing to the Baltimore Ravens.

