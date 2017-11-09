Celebrate Martellus Bennett’s Patriots Return With Some Of His Greatest Quotes

By bringing Martellus Bennett back into the fold, the New England Patriots made their offense more explosive and their locker room a whole lot more entertaining.

Bennett, who is back with New England after being claimed off waivers Thursday from the Green Bay Packers, was a reporter’s dream last season, breaking from the typical Patriots stereotype with his willingness to say anything and everything that popped into his mind.

So, to commemorate Bennett’s reunion, we compiled a few of his best quotes from the 2016 season. Enjoy:

On Bill Belichick: “Bill is pretty cool. Pretty cool dude. Very, very intelligent, which is always fun to be around intelligent people. Although, I do like my dumb friends. They are always fun to hang out with every once in a while. They get into (expletive) that you don’t get into with your intelligent friends because they are too smart to do it.”

On Roger Goodell: “I actually don’t know what he does. I have no idea. I know he gets paid way more than I do. “I don’t think anyone really likes the commissioner very much, as a player.”

On the Atlanta Falcons: “The falcon’s natural prey, I believe, is the raccoon.”

On building chemistry with two different quarterbacks: “I’ve dated two girls at the same time before.”

On winning: “I’m kind of getting used to winning now. Know what I’m saying? At first it’s like, ‘Yeah!’ It’s like the first time having sex. Then the second time, then your third time, it’s like, ‘Oh yeah, it’s pretty cool. I’m getting better at it.’ It’s just really fun.”

On winning ugly: “An ugly date is better than no date.”

On why most players don’t wear long sleeves: “Same reason women wear less on Halloween. It’s sexier. It’s cold during Halloween, too, but there’s a bunch of sexy cops out there.”

On playing with a chip on his shoulder: “Everybody’s chip is a little bit different. Like Lay’s, I guess. You might be a barbecue guy, you might be a sour cream and onion guy, but as long as you have your chip, that’s what gets you through the game. … Goodell looks like a Pringle guy. I don’t consider those chips.”

On gold: “I like gold. I tried to get paid in gold one year, but they told me, ‘No.’ I’ll take a check, too, though. As long as it cashes. I don’t want no checks that bounce. All money’s good money.’

On bacon: “No one likes Canadian bacon. It’s like a different form of ham. I prefer crispy bacon. American bacon. Good, good American bacon. The grease. The kind that crunches when you chew it. You don’t even chew it, you just bite it. Crunchy bacon. Bacon’s delicious. I haven’t met too many who don’t (like bacon). My wife don’t even like pork, and she eats bacon. Bacon doesn’t even count. It’s like in its own food category. Bacon is bacon. There’s everything else, and then bacon’s over here. I like bacon.”

On Christmas: I’m gonna go home and celebrate Christmas and eat some macaroni and cheese and some candied yams and some fried chicken and some cornbread and some greens — and everything else that the lady sings in that one song.”

On why the Patriots expect success: “Because we work (expletive) hard every (expletive) day.”

On swearing: “Sometimes the best way to say something is with a curse word. You can say, ‘Man, that’s great!’ And that’s cool. But if you say ‘F—, that’s great!’ Everyone will be like, ‘Man, that must have been really damn awesome.’ ”

On Rob Gronkowski’s injury rehab: “I try not to bother him with my (expletive), and he tries not to bother me with his (expletive). We just leave each other’s (expletive) in their own toilets.”

On the Patriots’ AFC East champions hat: “This is nice (expletive) right here.”

On Devin McCourty: Devin thought I was weird because I walked in, he’s like, ‘Man, this huge guy with tattoos come in, and he’s like, ‘Hi, I’m Marty.’ He called his brother and was like, ‘Man, Martellus Bennett came in here talking about his name is Marty.’ I like those guys.”

On his playing style: “I like to kick ass. That’s my style of play. I’m not a fantasy football player, man. You may draft me in fantasy football, you may be pissed off because one week he goes for 120 and the next he goes for 30 yards receiving. It’s just what I do.”

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images