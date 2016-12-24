Martellus Bennett Is On To Christmas, Could Care Less About Scoreboard-Watching

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots had the chance to clinch the AFC’s No. 1 overall seed if the Oakland Raiders beat the Indianapolis Colts late Saturday afternoon, so you’d expect a few players to keep an eye on that game.

Then again, Martellus Bennett always has marched to the beat of his own drum.

The Patriots tight end was asked if he’d check in on Raiders-Colts after New England’s 41-3 Christmas Eve drubbing of the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Bennett’s response:

“I don’t give a s*** about that (game).”

It turns out Bennett has more important items on his agenda.

“I’m gonna go home and celebrate Christmas,” Bennett told reporters, “and eat some macaroni and cheese and some candied yams and some fried chicken and some cornbread and some greens — and everything else that the lady sings in that one song.”

We don’t blame Bennett for putting football on the back burner — he and the Patriots earned it. The veteran tight end caught his sixth touchdown of the season in the first quarter, setting the tone for New England’s easy wire-to-wire victory.

Now, Bennett can focus on more important tasks — like getting his daughter a last-minute Christmas present.

“I’ve still got so much stuff in my cart on Amazon I haven’t paid for yet,” Bennett joked. “I know Amazon’s pretty amazing, but I doubt they’d get here by (Christmas) morning.”

Unsurprisingly, though, the founder of The Imagination Agency has a creative way to solve that problem.

“For (my daughter), I just give her the bubble wrap and the box and she’ll be happy,” Bennett said. “Use your imagination, this is your gift. That’s the best thing I can give her — an opportunity to imagine things for herself.

“The box is a rocket ship, it’s a house, it’s whatever you want it to be. It’s a boat. So many things that a box can do. Then you’ve got bubble wrap — we could jump on that for hours until it’s all gone.”

Sounds like it’s going to be fun Christmas in the Bennett household.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images