How Patriots’ Depth Chart Stacks Up At Midseason Post-Trade Deadline

The NFL trade deadline was more like the trade “dudline” for New England Patriots fans expecting head coach Bill Belichick to upgrade his defense on Halloween.
The Patriots only traded backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers for a second-round pick before the deadline.
Here’s how the Patriots’ depth chart looks at the midway point of the season.
QUARTERBACK
Starter: Tom Brady
Reserves: Tom Brady, Tom Brady
Tom Brady is the past, present, future, first-string, second-string and third-string.
The Patriots need a backup.
RUNNING BACK
Starter: Dion Lewis
Reserves: Mike Gillislee, Rex Burkhead, Brandon Bolden
Lewis, the Patriots’ best running back, has supplanted Gillislee as the team’s top ball-carrier.
THIRD-DOWN BACK
Starter: James White
Reserves: Rex Burkhead, Brandon Bolden
White is still The Guy, but Burkhead has soft hands and should see reps as both a pass-catcher and lead back.
FULLBACK
Starter: James Develin
Reserve: Dwayne Allen
Develin is an underrated piece in the Patriots’ offense.
WIDE RECEIVER
Starter: Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan
Reserves: Danny Amendola, Phillip Dorsett, Matthew Slater
Injured reserve: Malcolm Mitchell
Practice squad: Cody Hollister, Jake Kumerow, Riley McCarron
It’s unclear if Mitchell will get healthy enough to return this season. He’d likely share No. 3 duties with Amendola.
TIGHT END
Starter: Rob Gronkowski
Reserves: Dwayne Allen, Jacob Hollister
Practice squad: Will Tye
Despite having zero catches on the season, Allen is still receiving far more offensive snaps than Hollister.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Starter: LT Nate Solder, LG Joe Thuney, C David Andrews, RG Shaq Mason, RT Marcus Cannon
Reserves: LaAdrian Waddle, Ted Karras, Cameron Fleming, Cole Croston
Practice squad: C James Ferentz
Waddle has passed Fleming on the Patriots’ depth chart since the season began.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
Starter: Malcom Brown, Lawrence Guy
Reserves: Alan Branch, Adam Butler
Injured reserve: Vincent Valentine
Brown currently is banged up, but he and Guy both are outplaying Branch. If Vincent Valentine is activated off of injured reserve, then Butler likely would see most of his base snaps at defensive end.
DEFENSIVE END
Starter: Trey Flowers, Deatrich Wise
Reserves: Cassius Marsh, Adam Butler, Geneo Grissom
Wise’s playing percentage has increased in the last three weeks, stating two of the last three games. He could, however, see his playing time reduced when Shea McClellin returns off of injured reserve.
LINEBACKER
Starter: Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts
Reserves: David Harris, Marquis Flowers, Trevor Reilly, Brandon King
Injured reserve: Shea McClellin
Van Noy and Roberts both are playing their best football of the season of late. Harris also seems like he’ll have a role on defense with Dont’a Hightower out. McClellin should see snaps at linebacker, as well. Hightower currently is on the Patriots’ 53-man roster but will be replaced by McClellin before Week 10.
CORNERBACK
Starter: Malcolm Butler, Stephon Gilmore
Reserves: Johnson Bademosi, Eric Rowe, Jonathan Jones
Practice squad: Ryan Lewis, Jomal Wiltz
Gilmore should reclaim his starting spot when he recovers from a concussion and ankle injury. Bademosi has played well enough to earn the No. 3 cornerback role, though.
SAFETY
Starter: Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung, Duron Harmon
Reserves: Jordan Richards, Nate Ebner
Practice squad: David Jones, Damarius Travis
McCourty plays nearly every defensive snap, while Chung and Harmon both are on the field over 80 percent of the time.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Starter: K Stephon Gostkowski, P Ryan Allen, LS Joe Cardona
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP