How Patriots’ Depth Chart Stacks Up At Midseason Post-Trade Deadline

The NFL trade deadline was more like the trade “dudline” for New England Patriots fans expecting head coach Bill Belichick to upgrade his defense on Halloween.

The Patriots only traded backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers for a second-round pick before the deadline.

Here’s how the Patriots’ depth chart looks at the midway point of the season.

QUARTERBACK

Starter: Tom Brady

Reserves: Tom Brady, Tom Brady

Tom Brady is the past, present, future, first-string, second-string and third-string.

The Patriots need a backup.

RUNNING BACK

Starter: Dion Lewis

Reserves: Mike Gillislee, Rex Burkhead, Brandon Bolden

Lewis, the Patriots’ best running back, has supplanted Gillislee as the team’s top ball-carrier.

THIRD-DOWN BACK

Starter: James White

Reserves: Rex Burkhead, Brandon Bolden

White is still The Guy, but Burkhead has soft hands and should see reps as both a pass-catcher and lead back.

FULLBACK

Starter: James Develin

Reserve: Dwayne Allen

Develin is an underrated piece in the Patriots’ offense.

WIDE RECEIVER

Starter: Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan

Reserves: Danny Amendola, Phillip Dorsett, Matthew Slater

Injured reserve: Malcolm Mitchell

Practice squad: Cody Hollister, Jake Kumerow, Riley McCarron

It’s unclear if Mitchell will get healthy enough to return this season. He’d likely share No. 3 duties with Amendola.

TIGHT END

Starter: Rob Gronkowski

Reserves: Dwayne Allen, Jacob Hollister

Practice squad: Will Tye

Despite having zero catches on the season, Allen is still receiving far more offensive snaps than Hollister.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Starter: LT Nate Solder, LG Joe Thuney, C David Andrews, RG Shaq Mason, RT Marcus Cannon

Reserves: LaAdrian Waddle, Ted Karras, Cameron Fleming, Cole Croston

Practice squad: C James Ferentz

Waddle has passed Fleming on the Patriots’ depth chart since the season began.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Starter: Malcom Brown, Lawrence Guy

Reserves: Alan Branch, Adam Butler

Injured reserve: Vincent Valentine

Brown currently is banged up, but he and Guy both are outplaying Branch. If Vincent Valentine is activated off of injured reserve, then Butler likely would see most of his base snaps at defensive end.

DEFENSIVE END

Starter: Trey Flowers, Deatrich Wise

Reserves: Cassius Marsh, Adam Butler, Geneo Grissom

Wise’s playing percentage has increased in the last three weeks, stating two of the last three games. He could, however, see his playing time reduced when Shea McClellin returns off of injured reserve.

LINEBACKER

Starter: Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts

Reserves: David Harris, Marquis Flowers, Trevor Reilly, Brandon King

Injured reserve: Shea McClellin

Van Noy and Roberts both are playing their best football of the season of late. Harris also seems like he’ll have a role on defense with Dont’a Hightower out. McClellin should see snaps at linebacker, as well. Hightower currently is on the Patriots’ 53-man roster but will be replaced by McClellin before Week 10.

CORNERBACK

Starter: Malcolm Butler, Stephon Gilmore

Reserves: Johnson Bademosi, Eric Rowe, Jonathan Jones

Practice squad: Ryan Lewis, Jomal Wiltz

Gilmore should reclaim his starting spot when he recovers from a concussion and ankle injury. Bademosi has played well enough to earn the No. 3 cornerback role, though.

SAFETY

Starter: Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung, Duron Harmon

Reserves: Jordan Richards, Nate Ebner

Practice squad: David Jones, Damarius Travis

McCourty plays nearly every defensive snap, while Chung and Harmon both are on the field over 80 percent of the time.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Starter: K Stephon Gostkowski, P Ryan Allen, LS Joe Cardona

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images