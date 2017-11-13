Patriots Inactives: Martellus Bennett Active; Mike Gillislee A Healthy Scratch

DENVER — Shield your eyes, Green Bay Packers fans. New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett, despite his shoulder injury, is active Sunday night.

Bennett wrote Friday he planned to undergo surgery on his shoulder while he was a member of the Packers. It’s unclear what changed that’s now making him able and willing to play through his torn rotator cuff.

New Patriots defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois also is active. He was signed Tuesday.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore also will play. He last was active in Week 5, when he suffered a concussion against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Running back Mike Gillislee is the biggest surprise among the Patriots’ inactives. He’ll be a healthy scratch. The Patriots will roll with Dion Lewis, James White, Rex Burkhead and Brandon Bolden at running back.

Here’s the Patriots list of inactives:

DT Malcom Brown (ankle)

OT Marcus Cannon (ankle)

WR Chris Hogan (shoulder)

DE Cassius Marsh (shoulder)

CB Eric Rowe (groin)

OT Cole Croston (healthy)

RB Mike Gillislee (healthy)

