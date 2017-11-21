Patriots Work Out Two Free Agents, Including Ex-Colts Linebacker

The New England Patriots were busy Tuesday after over a week in Denver, Colorado Springs and Mexico City.

On top of releasing defensive end Cassius Marsh and signing Eric Lee, they also reportedly worked out two free agents.

The Patriots tried out wide receiver R.J. Shelton and linebacker Darnell Sankey, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported.

Shelton is a rookie out of Michigan State. He broke his foot over the summer and was waived from the Minnesota Vikings’ injured reserve earlier this month.

Sankey was waived by the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday. He played six games for the Colts this season without recording any stats.

Thumbnail photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports Images