Revolution Appoint USA Soccer Legend Brad Friedel As Head Coach

The New England Revolution will be in safe hands if Brad Friedel can coach soccer as well as he played.

The Revolution announced Thursday in statement they’ve appointed the former United States national team and Premier League legend as head coach. Friedel replaces Jay Heaps on the Revolution bench and will be tasked with improving the team’s fortunes in 2018 and beyond. Friedel reportedly was New England’s top candidate for the job.

“My staff and I are delighted and honored to have been hired by the New England Revolution,” Friedel said. “I can guarantee that we, the staff and players, will give 100 percent commitment to the club and our fans while looking forward to all the challenges ahead. We can’t wait to get started right away building this club for the 2018 season.”

Friedel played 25 seasons, primarily in England’s Premier League before retiring in 2015. He has since worked as coach of the U.S. U-19 national team and as a soccer analyst for FOX Sports.

Although Friedel has no previous experience coaching a professional club, Revolution bosses believe his resume and character make him the right choice to succeed Heaps.

“While Brad’s professional playing pedigree speaks for itself, it is his competitive character and commitment to winning that make me confident his incredible career as a player will translate to success here in New England,” Revolution general manager Michael Burns said. “He demands the best out of himself and his players and has a strong presence both in the locker room and on the sidelines, which is why we believe he is the best choice to lead the Revolution.”

Former U.S. international Mike Lapper and Marcelo Neveleff also have joined the Revolution as Friedel’s assistant coaches.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images